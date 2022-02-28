Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) vs. PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) and PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cheetah Mobile and PTC’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheetah Mobile $238.87 million 0.78 $63.87 million $0.10 12.98 PTC $1.81 billion 7.27 $476.92 million $4.20 26.55

PTC has higher revenue and earnings than Cheetah Mobile. Cheetah Mobile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PTC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cheetah Mobile and PTC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheetah Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A PTC 0 2 6 0 2.75

PTC has a consensus target price of $147.13, indicating a potential upside of 31.93%. Given PTC’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PTC is more favorable than Cheetah Mobile.

Profitability

This table compares Cheetah Mobile and PTC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheetah Mobile 10.83% 2.48% 1.69% PTC 27.21% 17.89% 7.61%

Volatility and Risk

Cheetah Mobile has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PTC has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.1% of Cheetah Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.1% of PTC shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Cheetah Mobile shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of PTC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PTC beats Cheetah Mobile on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cheetah Mobile (Get Rating)

Cheetah Mobile, Inc. engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. The company operates in three segments: Utility Products & Related Services, Mobile Entertainment Business and Artificial Intelligence & Others. The Mobile Entertainment Business segments includes Live.me and mobile games business. It develops a platform that offers critical applications for users and global content distribution channels for business partners, which are powered by the proprietary cloud-based data analytics engines. The company was founded on July 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About PTC (Get Rating)

PTC, Inc. engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

