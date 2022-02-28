Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Trimmed by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. decreased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,196,349,000 after buying an additional 1,037,882 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Chevron by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,297,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,465,009,000 after purchasing an additional 995,353 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Chevron by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,367,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,425 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Chevron by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,132,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $825,012,000 after purchasing an additional 146,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $634,456,000 after acquiring an additional 223,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $140.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $140.50.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 69.78%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVX. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.42.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.26, for a total value of $2,999,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $887,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 661,365 shares of company stock valued at $87,600,457 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

