Citadel Advisors LLC Buys 165,110 Shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) by 73.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 391,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,110 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.25% of The RMR Group worth $13,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,246,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,809,000 after purchasing an additional 95,180 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in The RMR Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,502,000 after acquiring an additional 44,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The RMR Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in The RMR Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,561,000 after acquiring an additional 21,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. bought a new position in The RMR Group in the third quarter valued at about $9,701,000. Institutional investors own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

NASDAQ RMR opened at $29.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $937.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.68. The RMR Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.81 and a 52 week high of $47.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.62.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $181.57 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.04%.

RMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The RMR Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley cut their price objective on The RMR Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

About The RMR Group (Get Rating)

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.