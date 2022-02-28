Clearwater Analytics (CWAN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Clearwater Analytics to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:CWAN opened at $19.17 on Monday. Clearwater Analytics has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $27.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a current ratio of 9.46.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CWAN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 78,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,370,117.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have acquired 343,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,988,477 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth $38,000. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 23,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth $422,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth $937,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.14% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

