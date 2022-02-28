Clearwater Analytics (CWAN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Clearwater Analytics to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE:CWAN opened at $19.17 on Monday. Clearwater Analytics has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $27.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a current ratio of 9.46.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CWAN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth $38,000. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 23,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth $422,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth $937,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.14% of the company’s stock.
About Clearwater Analytics (Get Rating)
Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clearwater Analytics (CWAN)
- Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
- PayPal Stock is Ready for Bargain Hunters
- Datadog Stock is a Barking Buy
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.