Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) CFO Buys $42,500.00 in Stock

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) CFO Thomas S. Whelan bought 10,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Coeur Mining stock opened at $4.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.54 and a beta of 1.71. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $11.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average of $5.84.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $207.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.73 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDE. Raymond James cut their price objective on Coeur Mining from $8.00 to $5.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 347,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 47,069 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $472,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 172,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 355,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 7,342 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

