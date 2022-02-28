Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lessened its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,757 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 22,860 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.17% of Cognex worth $24,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CGNX stock opened at $66.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.76 and a beta of 1.67. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $61.51 and a twelve month high of $92.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.34.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 26.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

CGNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cognex from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.22.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

