Colony Group LLC Acquires 264 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 163.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at $67,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $74,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MRCY stock opened at $56.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.45, a PEG ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.06. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Mercury Systems had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $220.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.