Colony Group LLC Raises Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $89.46 on Monday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $91.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.41.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.65%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $171,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $91,195.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,364 shares of company stock valued at $637,279 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.78.

American Electric Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.