Colony Group LLC Sells 26,850 Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Colony Group LLC lowered its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 26,850 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Applied Genetic Technologies worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGTC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,751,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 841,970 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 366.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 583,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 458,420 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 152.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 327,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 197,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 598,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 137,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 123,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGTC opened at $1.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $83.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.81. Applied Genetic Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $6.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.53.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AGTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

