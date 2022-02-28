Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,248 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.16% of Encompass Health worth $11,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Encompass Health by 12.9% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,511,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 8.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 14.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

EHC stock opened at $67.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.69. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.25%.

EHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.22.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

