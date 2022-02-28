Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,749 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.36% of Trinity Industries worth $10,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRN. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Trinity Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Trinity Industries by 101.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Trinity Industries by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Trinity Industries by 2.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 73,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $28.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.81. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.70 and a 52-week high of $33.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $472.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.58 million. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is -141.54%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.82.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,780,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $107,541,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

