Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,572 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $10,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 323.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GPC. Truist Financial began coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.86.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $123.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.18. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $104.87 and a one year high of $142.97.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 4.76%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 52.24%.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

