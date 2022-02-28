Comerica Bank Sells 8,236 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,236 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.11% of Arrow Electronics worth $9,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARW. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 13.0% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,066,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,325,000 after purchasing an additional 353,355 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,930,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,090,000 after acquiring an additional 228,949 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 732.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,074,000 after purchasing an additional 212,142 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,808,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,416,000 after buying an additional 188,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 581,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,145,000 after buying an additional 128,709 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Sean J. Kerins sold 8,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total value of $1,069,195.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 52,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $6,443,948.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,103 shares of company stock valued at $9,552,389. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $123.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.27. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.40 and a twelve month high of $137.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 3.21%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 18.48 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

