Comerica Bank Trims Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,466 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $10,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Torray LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.2% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.8% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 5.2% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other SBA Communications news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total transaction of $397,765.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total value of $1,097,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,087 shares of company stock worth $2,604,776. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBAC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $407.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.38.

SBAC opened at $306.87 on Monday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $391.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of 116.68 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.95.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

