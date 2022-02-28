Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Upgraded at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

FIX opened at $86.08 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA has a twelve month low of $59.63 and a twelve month high of $103.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.86 and a 200-day moving average of $87.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.20.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The business had revenue of $856.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 13.20%.

In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $288,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 200.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 47.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

