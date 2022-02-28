Consensus Cloud Solutions (CCSI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of 1.29 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCSI opened at 54.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is 57.41. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 1-year low of 34.81 and a 1-year high of 69.31.

Get Consensus Cloud Solutions alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CCSI shares. Wedbush started coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is a provider of secure information-delivery services with Software-as-a-Service platform. It offers eFax, Consensus Unite, Consensus Signal and jSign. Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is based in LOS ANGELES.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.