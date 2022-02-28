Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Has $7.57 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.4% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $396.65 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $341.92 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $417.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (Get Rating)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.