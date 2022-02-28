Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Sells 294 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,794 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Masco comprises approximately 1.0% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Masco by 551.3% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Masco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Masco by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $749,931.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $2,662,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,272 shares of company stock valued at $6,650,273. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on MAS shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Masco from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.27.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $56.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.77 and a 200-day moving average of $62.82. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.29%.

Masco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

