Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Sells 88 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC reduced its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,822 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises about 1.4% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 4.8% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FDX opened at $220.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.52. The stock has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $206.31 and a 12 month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.83 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

FedEx declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stephens raised their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.19.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

