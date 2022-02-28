Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Shares Sold by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management decreased its position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 19.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 9.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 142,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. 13.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CS shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 8.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Suisse Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.23.

Shares of CS stock opened at $8.44 on Monday. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $14.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.