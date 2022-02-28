Credit Suisse Group Raises EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $122.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut EOG Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Benchmark initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded EOG Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.71.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $107.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $116.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.81. The stock has a market cap of $62.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.80.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.14). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

EOG Resources announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,096,689,000 after buying an additional 2,140,573 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in EOG Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,245,826 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,219,717,000 after buying an additional 709,647 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,346,154 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $917,640,000 after buying an additional 312,449 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in EOG Resources by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,013,009 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $622,966,000 after buying an additional 31,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in EOG Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,484,621 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $520,520,000 after buying an additional 88,754 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.