Cribstone Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,186 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,186 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up about 1.2% of Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 170,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after buying an additional 15,217 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 91,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in AT&T by 824.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 413,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 369,046 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:T opened at $23.91 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $170.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 75.36%.
T has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.
AT&T Profile (Get Rating)
AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.
