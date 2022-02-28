Cribstone Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,081.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 10,774 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $75.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.52. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $83.73.

