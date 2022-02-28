Cribstone Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 987,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,969,000 after purchasing an additional 133,123 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.3% during the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 149,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 16.7% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 158,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,705,000 after acquiring an additional 22,660 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 57.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 17.6% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Shares of BJ stock opened at $64.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.76. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.15 and a fifty-two week high of $74.09. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.05.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.12.

In related news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $792,939.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club (Get Rating)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.