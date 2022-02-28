Cribstone Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,102 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in General Electric by 416.8% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. Credit Suisse Group raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays cut their target price on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.69.

Shares of GE stock opened at $96.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $105.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.45. General Electric has a one year low of $87.70 and a one year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.14%.

General Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.