Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Upgraded by TD Securities to “Buy”

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CROMF. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. boosted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.75 to C$19.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CROMF opened at $13.71 on Monday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $15.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.10.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It invests in retail stores, offices, and commercial mixed-use buildings. It also acquires grocery and drug store anchored retail properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2006 and is headquartered in New Glasgow, Canada.
