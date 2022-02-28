Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 12,936 Shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) by 375.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.08% of Danaos worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Danaos during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Danaos during the third quarter worth about $320,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaos by 103.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 40,487 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaos by 1,223.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Danaos during the third quarter worth about $1,399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAC opened at $94.20 on Monday. Danaos Co. has a one year low of $35.65 and a one year high of $102.95. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.41.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.09. Danaos had a net margin of 152.70% and a return on equity of 21.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Danaos Co. will post 30.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Danaos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Danaos’s payout ratio is currently 5.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAC. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Danaos from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Danaos from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

