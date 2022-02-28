Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 4,112 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 612.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in NICE during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in NICE by 113.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NICE by 77.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new stake in NICE during the third quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in NICE during the third quarter valued at $229,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE opened at $227.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $211.00 and a fifty-two week high of $319.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 76.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $266.05 and its 200 day moving average is $278.86.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.44. NICE had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $515.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on NICE shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.13.

About NICE (Get Rating)

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.