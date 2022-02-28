Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,580 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the third quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 284.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 20.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 158.8% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 4,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAAS. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

NASDAQ PAAS opened at $23.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.60. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.74 and a twelve month high of $36.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 15.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

