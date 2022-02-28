Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stake in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) by 293.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,458 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,649 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.24% of U.S. Silica worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in U.S. Silica by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in U.S. Silica by 16.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,322 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in U.S. Silica by 7.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in U.S. Silica by 5.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,489 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLCA opened at $14.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $15.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.93 and a beta of 3.21.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $284.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.55 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet cut shares of U.S. Silica from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

In other U.S. Silica news, insider Zach Carusona sold 22,575 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $226,201.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

