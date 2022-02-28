Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 20,244 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,823 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,244 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Washington Federal worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 1.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 1.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 1,229.9% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 0.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 28.7% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WAFD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

In related news, CFO Vincent L. Beatty sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $571,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Thomas J. Kelley sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $630,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WAFD stock opened at $35.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $38.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.47.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $152.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.95 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.92%.

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products, and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

