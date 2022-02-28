DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. DENTSPLY SIRONA updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.050-$3.250 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.00-3.25 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY traded down $5.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.63 and a 200-day moving average of $56.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $48.13 and a 12 month high of $69.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is 23.16%.

In related news, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey acquired 20,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $995,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XRAY. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.43.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

