Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Stock Holdings Lessened by First Command Bank

First Command Bank lowered its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,174,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $504,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 44,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,845,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,679,000.

NYSEARCA:DFUS traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,184. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.52 and a one year high of $52.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.33 and its 200-day moving average is $49.50.

