Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.950-$4.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Dominion Energy also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.100-$1.250 EPS.

Shares of D opened at $79.69 on Monday. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $81.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.89 and a 200 day moving average of $76.78. The company has a market capitalization of $64.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 63.32%.

A number of research analysts have commented on D shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dominion Energy (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.