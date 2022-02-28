Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,261 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on DEI shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

NYSE:DEI opened at $32.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.93. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.38 and a twelve month high of $36.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $238.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 311.11%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile (Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.