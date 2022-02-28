DUET Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:DUETU)

DUET Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:DUETU – Get Rating) quiet period will end on Tuesday, March 1st. DUET Acquisition had issued 7,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 20th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:DUETU opened at $9.99 on Monday. DUET Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $10.01.

