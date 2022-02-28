eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Wedbush

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EBAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of eBay from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.57.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $54.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.74. eBay has a 52-week low of $49.53 and a 52-week high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. eBay’s payout ratio is 3.56%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,861,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of eBay by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,518,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,774 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,730,780 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $381,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,110 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,551,451 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $236,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,191 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of eBay by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,200,794 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $292,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,405 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile (Get Rating)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

