EcoR1 Capital LLC Acquires 752,336 Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,994,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 752,336 shares during the quarter. Alector accounts for 4.0% of EcoR1 Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. EcoR1 Capital LLC owned 6.15% of Alector worth $113,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 9.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 15,875 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Alector by 42.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Alector in the third quarter worth $1,932,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Alector by 32.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 150,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Alector during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,770,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALEC shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alector from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alector presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

In other news, COO Shehnaaz Suliman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $16.00 on Monday. Alector, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $43.32. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.63, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.60.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.55). Alector had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alector, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

