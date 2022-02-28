EcoR1 Capital LLC Has $5.77 Million Stock Position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC)

EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC – Get Rating) by 193.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 587,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387,120 shares during the quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC owned about 3.31% of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition worth $5,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 85.9% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 45.5% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 32,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC grew its position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 61,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLAC opened at $9.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $10.49.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

