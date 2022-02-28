EcoR1 Capital LLC Takes Position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,443,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,584,000. Protagonist Therapeutics makes up 0.9% of EcoR1 Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. EcoR1 Capital LLC owned about 3.03% of Protagonist Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTGX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 279.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,387,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,743,000 after buying an additional 3,232,100 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,400,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,580,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 8,357.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 550,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,747,000 after acquiring an additional 543,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 579.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,405,000 after purchasing an additional 404,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $24.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.11. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 2.16. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $50.54.

In other news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $482,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.