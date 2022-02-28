Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd.
Elmira Savings Bank has decreased its dividend payment by 34.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of Elmira Savings Bank stock opened at $22.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.76 million, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.99. Elmira Savings Bank has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $23.22.
Elmira Savings Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)
Elmira Savings Bank engages in the provision of financial services. Its offers checking, savings, certificates, deposit rates, advisory services, electronic services, consumer lending, consumer rates, commercial lending, and mortgage. Its portfolio includes real estate loans, business loans, and consumer loans.
