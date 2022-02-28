Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 2,450 ($33.32) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EDV. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($36.72) price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($34.00) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday, February 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,316 ($17.90) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,830 ($24.89) price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,159.20 ($29.36).

LON EDV opened at GBX 2,000 ($27.20) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,681.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,731.79. Endeavour Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 1,505 ($20.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,150 ($29.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of £4.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14.

