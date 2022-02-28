Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,540 shares during the period. Cactus accounts for about 2.3% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cactus during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 55.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus during the second quarter worth $73,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus during the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus during the second quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Cactus alerts:

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Cactus stock opened at $49.08 on Monday. Cactus, Inc. has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $51.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 5.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.83. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.51 and a beta of 2.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cactus’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Cactus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.