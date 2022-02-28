Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Shares Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) by 75.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,923 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,879 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of Enerplus worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enerplus by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,622 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,936,000 after acquiring an additional 293,232 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enerplus by 3.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,581 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 19,150 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Enerplus by 73.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,656 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 24,386 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus in the third quarter valued at $1,341,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Enerplus by 10.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,362,712 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,884,000 after acquiring an additional 412,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.17.

ERF stock opened at $12.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 2.79. Enerplus Co. has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.49%.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

