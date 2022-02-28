Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,893 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.05% of Entergy worth $11,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Entergy by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Entergy by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Entergy by 24,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Vertical Research downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.33.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,087,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $105.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.33. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.62. Entergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $115.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.92%.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

