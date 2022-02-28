Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,192,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 247.6% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 559,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,576,000 after buying an additional 398,620 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,545,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,498,000 after buying an additional 10,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 889.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 69,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after buying an additional 62,140 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $105.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.33. Entergy Corporation has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $115.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.92%.

In other Entergy news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,087,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Vertical Research lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.33.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

