EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 83,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of United Bankshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 240,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,769,000 after acquiring an additional 37,129 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 872,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,752,000 after acquiring an additional 69,481 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 674.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 58,091 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,139,000 after acquiring an additional 54,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UBSI. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $36.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.40. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.25. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.74 and a 12-month high of $42.50.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 8.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

