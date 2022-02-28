EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.65 Million Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CL. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 124.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,194,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,717 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,925,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,946 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 81.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,408,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,100 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 975.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,373,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,799,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,313,000 after purchasing an additional 898,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $3,365,299.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CL stock opened at $78.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.09 and its 200 day moving average is $79.00. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $74.01 and a 12 month high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

