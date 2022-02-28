EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.56 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,851 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $4,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 52.8% during the third quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000.

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $98.57 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $90.75 and a 1-year high of $107.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.83 and a 200-day moving average of $103.55.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

