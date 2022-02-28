EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,922 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,420 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $199.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.66. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $183.77 and a 12-month high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($7.72). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($15.25) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.48.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

